Home>News>Miscellaneous>DSWD chief visits KALAHI-CIDSS-funded classroom, engages students, teachers in Zamboanga Sibugay
Miscellaneous

DSWD chief visits KALAHI-CIDSS-funded classroom, engages students, teachers in Zamboanga Sibugay

Journal Online8

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian met with students and teachers of Florida Elementary School in Talusan, Zamboanga Sibugay during his developmental tour on Monday (February 23).

The DSWD chief first inspected the completed classroom building constructed under the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program.

Secretary Gatchalian then participated in a focus group discussion with students, teachers, and local officials to discuss the impact of the project and other government programs benefiting the community.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian during the visit were Zamboanga Sibugay Governor Dulce Ann Hofer, Congressman Marlo Bancoro, Talusan Mayor Gilbert Edem, DSWD Field Office (FO) 9 – Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Director Riduan Hadjimuddin, and other local officials. (CC)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Miscellaneous

DSWD’s Project LAWA provides sustainable water source, food security to Antique residents amid drought

Journal Online
[caption id="attachment_49374" align="aligncenter" width="825"] Villagers from the towns of Sebaste, Barbaza, and Sibalom in Antique province work together to build
Lab 4 All Vigan City
Provincial

First Lady, DSWD exec, other gov’t officials roll out ‘LAB 4 All’ in Vigan City

Journal Online
First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, joined by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary for Regional Operations under the
Miscellaneous

DSWD chief, First Lady to launch Walang Gutom Kitchen in Pasay City

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is set to launch on Monday (December 16) its newest convergence initiative
DSWD Logo 1 - Official
Provincial

DSWD on full alert amid Mayon unrest; assures Bicolanos of FO-5’s readiness to respond to their needs

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is now on full alert as it assured Bicolanos of its Field