DSWD chief visits KALAHI-CIDSS-funded classroom, engages students, teachers in Zamboanga Sibugay

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian met with students and teachers of Florida Elementary School in Talusan, Zamboanga Sibugay during his developmental tour on Monday (February 23).

The DSWD chief first inspected the completed classroom building constructed under the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program.

Secretary Gatchalian then participated in a focus group discussion with students, teachers, and local officials to discuss the impact of the project and other government programs benefiting the community.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian during the visit were Zamboanga Sibugay Governor Dulce Ann Hofer, Congressman Marlo Bancoro, Talusan Mayor Gilbert Edem, DSWD Field Office (FO) 9 – Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Director Riduan Hadjimuddin, and other local officials. (CC)