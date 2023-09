166 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)Secretary Rex Gatchalian welcomes ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn during a courtesy visit on Monday (September 11) at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

While in Manila, Sec. Gen. Hourn will meet with the Ministers/Department Secretaries heading the agencies corresponding to the three pillars of ASEAN.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian and Sec. Gen. Hourn in the short meeting were DSWD officials and ASEAN executives.