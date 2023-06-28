DSWD chief witnesses graduation of over 500 4Ps beneficiaries in Plaridel, Bulacan

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian graces the Pugay Tagumpay ceremonial graduation of some 562 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Plaridel, Bulacan, on Wednesday, June 28.

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian graces the Pugay Tagumpay ceremonial graduation of some 562 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Plaridel, Bulacan, on Wednesday, June 28.

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian witnessed on Wednesday (June 28) the graduation of some 562 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamlilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) from the municipality of Plaridel in Bulacan province.

In a Pugay Tagumpay ceremonial graduation held at the Don Caesareo San Diego Gym in Barangay Poblacion, Secretary Gatchalian commended the 4Ps households who have already improved their quality of life and who now serve as inspiration to others.

“Kahit saan tayo tumingin umaabot tayo sa part ng programa kung saan ang mga anak ninyo, nakakatapos ng pag-aaral, nakakahanap ng maayos na trabaho,” Secretary Gatchalian said in his short speech.

(No matter where we look, we reach a part of the program where your children are able to finish their studies and find a decent job.)

Secretary Gatchalian also recognized the exiting 4Ps households for their hard work and dedication to lifting their life conditions mired in poverty despite the challenges they face.

“Ang araw na ito ay selebrasyon dahil sa inyong disiplina, sa inyong pagpupursigi, sa inyong paniniwala na kaya kaya pa nating gawing mas maayos ang ating kinabukasan, iyon ang selebrasyon sa araw na ito. Bibigyan ng pugay ang ating mga 4Ps beneficiaries na ga-graduate dahil naging madali ang mga taong nakalipas,” the DSWD chief said.

(Today, we celebrate because of your discipline, perseverance, and belief that we can still make our future better. That’s the reason for the celebration today. We pay tribute to our 4Ps beneficiaries who will graduate despite the hardship in the past years.)

Secretary Gatchalian also assured the graduating 4Ps households that continued support will still be provided by the DSWD and their local government unit (LGU) after graduation.

“Maaasahan po ninyo na pwede pa rin kayo pumunta sa aming regional office para humingi ng tulong at humingi ng gabay. Mayroon kaming mga programa para sa mga grumaduate na ng 4Ps gaya ng Sustainable Livelihood Program. Ang importante hahakbang tayo,” Secretary Gatchalian added.

(You can still rely on us. You can visit our regional office to seek assistance and guidance. We have programs available for 4Ps graduates, such as the Sustainable Livelihood Program.. What’s important is that we continue to move forward.)

Plaridel Municipal Mayor Jocell Aimee Vistan-Casaje, in her message of support, emphasized the significant impact of the 4Ps on her constituents who were able to achieve an improved and sustained quality of life.

“Sa inyong pagtatapos, alam ko sa paglingon ninyo sa mga taong nakaraan, alam kong saksi kayo kung paanong nakatulong ito sa bawat Plarideleño na naririto,” Mayor Vistan-Casaje said.

(Today, as you graduate from the program and look back on the past years, you are witnesses to how the 4Ps has helped every Plarideleño who is here today.)

“Katulad ko, katulad mo kaya natin iangat ang buhay natin dahil may mga programa gaya ng 4Ps na handang tumulong para maputol ang cycle ng kahirapan at umangat ang ating kabuhayan,” Mark Anthony Isaac, one of the 4Ps beneficiaries from Plaridel, Bulacan who graduated from the 4Ps program two years ago, said.

(Like you, like me, we can uplift our lives because there are programs like 4Ps that are ready to help break the cycle of poverty and improve the quality of our life.)

Isaac was a monitored child of the program who graduated cum laude from Bulacan State University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering this year. He was also the first runner-up in the National Search for Exemplary Child in 2015.

Pugay Tagumpay is a commendation to the household beneficiaries whose lives have improved through the 4Ps program, and with the assistance of DSWD’s partner stakeholders.

Apart from the 562 graduates from Plaridel, some 144,167 beneficiaries nationwide have already exited from the program after they have been assessed to have achieved a self-sufficient level in their overall well-being.