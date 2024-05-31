DSWD, CHR reaffirm commitment to protect women, girls

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Commissioner for Women and LGBTQI Atty. Faydah M. Dumarpa reaffirm their commitment to protecting the women sector during a courtesy meeting at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City on Thursday (May 30).

Commissioner Dumarpa and other CHR official presented to Secretary Gatchalian the Situation Reports on Women in the Informal Sector and on Adolescent Pregnancy.

According to the CHR, the reports outline the issues and challenges confronting women and girls, as well as the gaps in the implementation of the programs and services for them. The reports also listed several recommendations that the DSWD may use in policy enhancement and improvement of its programs and services.

DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez joined the courtesy meeting.