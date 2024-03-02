Home>News>Provincial>DSWD cited by Oriental Mindoro LGU for response efforts on first year of oil spill
Provincial

DSWD cited by Oriental Mindoro LGU for response efforts on first year of oil spill

Journal Online3

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian attends the commemoration of the first year anniversary of the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro on Friday (March 1).

The Secretary was pleased to note the appreciation extended by the local government of Oriental Mindoro, headed by Governor Humerlito ‘Bonz’ Dolor, for the sustained response of the DSWD through the provision of humanitarian aid comprising of food and non-food relief supplies, cash-for work (CFW), Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), and Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT), among others.

DSWD on first year of oil spill

Joining Sec. Gatchalian in the commemoration at the provincial capitol were Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Maria Antonia Loyzaga and DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe.

Oriental Mindoro Vice-Governor Ejay Falcon was also present in the event.

