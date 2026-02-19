DSWD clears misconceptions on Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act; reiterates guidelines on availment of benefits

416 SHARES Share Tweet

An officer of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday (February 19) reiterated the guidelines on the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2022, clarifying misconceptions as to why some solo parents are not eligible for the Solo Parent Identification Card (SPIC) and avail of its benefits.

Social Welfare Officer (SWO) 4 Jocelyn Vince Cruz of the DSWD’s Protective Services Bureau (PSB) said the previous Republic Act No. 8972 further expanded the definition of solo parents as well as the benefits that they can avail under the expanded law.

“Kaya po siya naging expanded law kasi mayroon po tayong previous law, ’yung [R.A.] 8972. Mas pinalawak po yung definition ng solo parents, pati po yung mga benepisyong pwedeng ma-avail ng solo parents po natin. May mga guidelines po tayong sinusunod para ma-consider sa solo parent benefits, kaya hindi po kaagad automatically considered na solo parent under the law kahit na may kasamang bata na pinapalaki,” SWO4 Vince Cruz of the PSB’s Family and Community Section said during the DSWD Thursday Media Forum.

Under Republic Act No. 11861 (Expanded Solo Parents Act of 2022), a solo parent must exclusively exercise sole parental care and support to the child without any cohabitation or co-parenting arrangements.

This provision is often misunderstood, as some individuals consider themselves solo parents despite receiving support from a former spouse or other relatives, according to the PSB officer.

Based on the latest data from the DSWD’s PSB, there are 260,934 registered solo parents nationwide, with 291 LGUs currently providing monthly subsidies to beneficiaries.

“Kapag nagbabago po ’yung status ng solo parent, maaari po talaga siyang madisqualified. Kaya po renewable po [ang SPIC) every year. LGU po ang nag che-check nito. Kaya kung meron pong nag report, iva-validate po ito ng isang social worker,” SWO4 Vince Cruz pointed out.

The law also provides that a child’s legal guardian, adoptive parent, or foster parent may be considered a solo parent. Relatives within the fourth degree of consanguinity (grandparents, siblings, aunts/uncles, and cousins) who assume parental responsibility, as well as individuals with a low-income overseas Filipino worker (OFW) spouse, may also qualify as solo parents.

“Considered as solo parent yung mga may asawang OFW. Ito po yung mga OFW na low or semi-skilled tulad ng domestic workers, cleaners, general laborer sa ibang bansa. Tinitignan pa rin po ’yung income ng OFW,” SWO4 Vince Cruz explained to reporters.

The age coverage of children or dependents has also been adjusted under R.A. 11861. From the previous limit of 18 years old, dependents up to 22 years old may now be covered by the benefits, in line with the K–12 curriculum of the Department of Education (DepEd).

To qualify, children must be living with and dependent on the solo parent, unmarried, unemployed, and enrolled in school if already of school age.

In addition, the expanded law introduces additional benefits for solo parents whose income is equal to or below the regional minimum wage, according to SWO4 Vince Cruz.

Eligible solo parent ID holders may receive a monthly subsidy of Php1,000 (depends on the LGU). They may also avail themselves of a 10 percent discount and Value Added Tax (VAT) exemption on medicines, infant milk, food supplements, and other medical supplies if the solo parent earns Php250,000 or less annually and has a child aged six years and below.

Full premium coverage under PhilHealth is likewise provided. Solo parents are also given priority in government housing programs.

“Paano po ba mag apply? ’Yung mga LGU po ay may solo parents office or division. Kung wala [magpunta] po sa mga local social welfare and development office (LSWDO). Dito po sila mag sa-submit ng fill-up application form. Mag a-attend din po sila ng orientation para maintindihan ang mga benepisyong maa-avail. Then mag a-undergo ba sila ng assessment. After verification, at na-prove na sila ay talagang isang solo parent, ibibigay na po sa kanila ang SPIC,” the PSB official told reporters.

“Isang factor [kung bakit mababa ang registered solo parents] ay yung kaalaman ng mga solo parents dito sa benefits. Pangalawa, siguro dahil sa qualifications. Dapat po nami-meet nila itong certain qualifications para po makapasok sila. May mga solo parents po kasi na hindi nila nami-meet ang requirements,” SWO4 Cruz pointed out.

The DSWD is currently completing the unified ID system for solo parents.

According to SWO4 Cruz, pilot testing is already ongoing in four local government units (LGUs) —Mandaluyong, Muntinlupa, Rodriguez, and Cainta in Rizal—and is expected to conclude within the month of February.

By the succeeding quarters of 2026, the Department aims to implement the unified system nationwide to cover all eligible solo parents under the program. (KB)