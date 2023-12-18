DSWD closely monitoring families affected by TS ‘Kabayan’ in Davao Region

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office – Davao Region, is currently monitoring the condition of families affected by the effects of Tropical Storm (TS) Kabayan.

As of December 18, DSWD Field Office-11 reported that some 411 families or 1,833 persons from nine barangays in the region have been affected by the tropical storm.

Of this number, 314 families or 1,396 individuals are staying in seven evacuation centers set up by the local government units (LGUs) in Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro, while 63 families or 284 persons are staying with their relatives and friends.

“We are constantly in touch with LGUs affected by the inclement weather if they need augmentation support from our field offices in Visayas and Mindanao,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs and co-spokesperson Irene B. Dumlao said.

DSWD Davao Region currently maintains standby and stockpile funds worth over Php82 million which can be tapped anytime for relief operations in Region 11.

Of the total standby funds, there are 44,514 family food packs (FFPs) worth more than Php29 million, non-food items worth Php42 million, and other non-food items worth Php77 million available for augmentation to localities in Davao Region.

Asst. Sec. Dumlao reminded citizens to stay vigilant and follow the orders of their local chief executives to ensure their safety.