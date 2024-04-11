DSWD completes delivery of 7K food packs to Batanes

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with the Philippine Air Force (PAF), completes its commitment to deliver 7,000 family food packs (FFPs) intended for prepositioning in the province of Batanes as part of the agency’s disaster preparedness efforts.

The last batch of delivery of 1,000 FFPs arrived at the Batanes airport on Wednesday (April 10) via a PAF C-130 cargo plane.

Earlier this month, the DSWD, with the assistance of the PAF, has airlifted 6,000 FFPs to the province.

The prepositioning of relief supplies is in line with the directive of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to ensure readiness even before a disaster strikes in an area in the country.