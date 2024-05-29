DSWD concludes 5th phase of field study to enhance peace, dev’t programs

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) concluded the 5th phase of its benchmarking study and field research in Kabankalan City, as part of the agency’s continued efforts at enhancing the peace and development programs and services.

“The field visit in Kabankalan City is part of the ongoing initiatives of the DSWD to improve the Case Management (CM) Guide in handling cases of former rebels, as well as to develop a deradicalization module focusing on the psychosocial aspects,” DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Alan Tanjusay said on Wednesday (May 29).

Spearheaded by the Office of the ISPSC and in collaboration with DSWD Field Office-6 (Western Visayas), the May 23 field visit focused on former members of the Rebolusyonaryo Partido Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade-Tabara Paduano Group (RPM-P/RPA/ABB-TPG).

“This phase of the study involved comprehensive focus group discussions (FGDs) with former rebels which will provide vital insights for the improvement of our Peace and Development Buong Bansa Mapayapa (PD-BBM) Program,” Undersecretary Tanjusay emphasized.

The DSWD official also pointed out that the enhancement of the CM Guide is aligned with the directive of Secretary Rex Gatchalian to create effective psychosocial interventions for former rebels.

“These interventions aim to support the full transformation of individuals, beyond short-term cash and material assistance, ensuring their successful reintegration into the community and encouraging them to become productive and active participants in community development,” Usec. Tanjusay explained.

As part of the field visit, 12 former rebels received family food packs from the DSWD Western Visayas regional office.

Prior to the Kabankalan City leg, the DSWD’s Office of the Undersecretary for ISPSC also conducted field studies in Sulu, Mountain Province, Sorsogon, and Marawi City.