DSWD condoles, assists bereaved family of 5th Grader allegedly slapped by teacher

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) expressed its deepest condolences to the family of Francis Jay Gumikib, a Grade 5 student from Antipolo City who died 11 days after he was allegedly slapped by his teacher.

In his report to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Regional Director for Calabarzon (DSWD Field Office 4A) Barry Chua on Tuesday (October 3) has ordered the conduct of a case management for the bereaved family and the immediate provision of financial assistance for hospital and funeral expenses.

“Social workers from the DSWD Field Office 4A have taken immediate action to support the bereaved family of Francis and provide them with essential assistance during this difficult time,” Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Group Romel Lopez said.

Francis Gumikib, a student enrolled at the Peñafrancia Elementary School, was hospitalized after experiencing headaches and ear pain. Medical examination revealed internal brain bleeding, resulting in a coma prior to his untimely demise.

The Antipolo Police Station is currently conducting a criminal investigation while the Department of Education (DepEd) will conduct a separate fact-finding and administrative probe.

“We will closely coordinate with the authorities and concerned agencies to ensure the welfare of the bereaved family,” Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also DSWD spokesperson, pointed out.

According to the DSWD spokesperson, the Department is committed to providing further assistance and support to the Gumikib family and is working in collaboration with relevant agencies to ensure that the family receives the necessary interventions.