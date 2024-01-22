DSWD conducts 2-day Nutrition Education Session for new beneficiaries of Food Stamp Program in Tondo

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), conducts a two-day Nutrition Education Session for new pilot beneficiaries of the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) in Tondo, Manila, from January 22 to 23.

Some 1,215 beneficiaries are expected to attend the simultaneous Nutrition Education Sessions in Barangay 128 Covered Court and Delpan Sports Complex.

The beneficiaries are required to attend the Nutrition Education Session for them to redeem their Php 3,000 food credits through their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Card on the next redemption day.