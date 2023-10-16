DSWD confers with agencies, partners to identify needs of Socorro group members

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian confers with representatives of different government agencies and other partners to identify programs and services needed by the members of the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) in Sitio Kapihan, Socorro, Surigao del Norte on Monday (October 16) at the DSWD Central Office.

Joining the meeting are representatives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Education (DepEd), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Philippine Statistics Office (PSA), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Philippine National Police, and Gawad Kalinga (GK).