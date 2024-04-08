DSWD continues cash aid payout to disaster-hit families in Davao Region

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-11 (Davao Region) distribute cash assistance to families affected by the shear line and low-pressure area that hit the region in January during a payout activity at the municipal gym in Carmen, Davao del Norte on April 5, 2024.

The DSWD Davao Field Office, through the agency’s Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program, has been conducting a series of payouts to beneficiaries since February 6 to help them cope with the impact of the disruption in their livelihood due to the weather disturbance.

To date, some 86,724 beneficiaries from the provinces of Davao Oriental and Davao Del Norte have received ECT assistance amounting to more than Php863 million.

Each beneficiary received Php9,960 – equivalent to approximately 75 percent of the current minimum wage rate for 30 days.

The ECT is an adaptive strategy for bridging the gaps between immediate disaster relief, humanitarian response, and early recovery support through outright cash aid for disaster-affected families in areas under a state of calamity.