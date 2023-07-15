DSWD continues payout of ECT to Mayon-affected families

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol Regional Office distributes financial aid through its Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) to 922 displaced families from Camalig town, 586 from Daraga, and 444 from Tabaco City on Saturday (July 15). The payout was made at the different evacuation centers of their respective municipalities.

A total of 1,952 families inside evacuation centers are to be given casd aid, with each family receiving ECT worth Php12,330.00 or a total amount of Php5,476,028.00.

The ECT payout started on Friday (July 14) and will be completed on Sunday (July 16), as part of the directive of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to ensure that all families affected by the Mayon eruption are assisted immediately.