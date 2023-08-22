DSWD continues reach-out operations in Pasay

166 SHARES Share Tweet

In its continuing effort to implement Oplan Pag-Abot, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) deployed social workers from the Central Office and Field Office-National Capital Region (FO-NCR) to conduct reach out-operations for children, individuals, and families in street situations in Pasay City on Tuesday (August 22).

The DSWD team was joined by representatives from the Pasay City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Statistics Authority(PSA), and the Pasay City Health Office.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian has directed personnel of Oplan Pag-Abot to intensify their reach-out operations particularly those from indigenous peoples (IPs) communities who flock to Metro Manila to beg for alms at the onset of the Christmas season.