DSWD continues support for grieving family of 5th-grader slapped by teacher

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office 4-A (Calabarzon Region), continues to render assistance to the family of Francis Jay Gumikib, a Grade 5 student who passed away days after he was reportedly slapped by his teacher in Antipolo City.

In his report to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, FO-4A Regional Director Barry Chua said that in addition to the Php10,000 financial aid for the deceased student’s medical bills, the Gumikib family also received a guarantee letter from DSWD worth Php50,000 as a form of burial assistance.

The Office of Antipolo City 1st Congressional Rep. Roberto V. Puno also handed out a Php10,000 cash aid to the Gumikib family, according to DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez.

The DSWD has been on top of the 5th grader’s since Secretary Gatchalian ordered Director Chua to conduct case management for the bereaved family as well as provide immediate financial assistance for the hospital and funeral expenses.

The 14-year-old Francis Jay, whose remains will be buried on Sunday (October 15), was a Grade 5 student at the Peñafrancia Elementary School in Antipolo City where the alleged slapping incident occurred. The 5th grader went into a coma a few days after the incident and passed away 11 days later.

“To ensure the welfare of the bereaved family, we will closely coordinate with the authorities and concerned agencies,” Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also the agency spokesperson, said.

Secretary Gatchalian has earlier directed the Calabarzon Field Office to closely monitor the Gumikib family in order to provide psycho-social support and counseling as they continue to grieve the untimely loss of their son Francis Jay.