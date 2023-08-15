DSWD continues to be in touch with oil-spill affected LGUs in Mindoro – Sec. Gatchalian

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian assured the public that the agency maintains a strong coordination with the local government units (LGUs) affected by the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro.

“Ang policy ng DSWD, base sa instruction ng ating Pangulo, is to work with the local government units. In the case of Mindoro, we have reported this numerous times now, the food packs tuloy-tuloy yun when the oil spill was running,” the DSWD chief said during a press briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday (August 15).

(The policy of the DSWD, based on the instruction of our president, is to work with the local government units. In the case of Mindoro, we have reported this numerous times now, the delivery of food packs continued when the oil spill was running.)

“Nagbigay kami ng multiple waves, two or three waves ng emergency cash transfers to include in the town of Pola and all towns affected. Meron din kaming nilunsad dyan na cash for work (CFW) tulad ng DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment) para multiple yung interventions,” the DSWD Secretary pointed out.

(We delivered multiple waves, two or three waves of emergency cash transfers to include in the town of Pola and all other towns affected. We also launched cash-for-work there similar with the DOLE so that the interventions are multiple.)

The DSWD has reported that some 40,583 beneficiaries of cash-for-work (CFW) have received financial assistance amounting to Php228,190,450 in MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) Region.

The DSWD Field Office MIMAROPA also released a total of 294,295 family food packs (FFPs) to residents in areas severely affected by the oil spill.

Despite the resumption of the fishing activities in the areas affected by the oil spill, Sec. Gatchalian emphasized that he has been communicating with the governor of Mindoro Oriental to ask for other possible interventions needed by their LGUs.

“Nakikipag-usap tayo sa ating gubernador kung ano pang mga interventions ang kanyang kailangan at ang sabi nga nya, mag-usap kami ulit sa mga darating na araw. Oobserbahan nila kung saang towns pa yung mga nangangailangan,” the DSWD chief said.

(We are talking to the governor about other interventions that they need. For now he said, we will communicate again in the coming days because they still need to observe which towns still need assistance.)