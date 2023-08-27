DSWD continues to dispatch food packs to LGUs hit by ‘Goring’

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through the National Resource Operations Center (NROC), continues to dispatch trucks carrying boxes of family food packs (FFPs) to augment the stockpile of Field Offices for swift distribution to local government units (LGUs) affected by Typhoon Goring.

Upon the directive of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, 100,000 boxes of FFPs were released from August 25 to 27, 2023 by the NROC for the government’s disaster response operations in the regions of Ilocos, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

DSWD food pack distribution in Isabela

Four displaced families in an evacuation center in Cabanatuan, Isabela receive family food packs (FFPs)from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-2 (Cagayan Valley Region)on Sunday (Aug. 27).

The relief distribution is part of the ongoing disaster response operations of the DSWD for Typhoon Goring.