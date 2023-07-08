DSWD continues to protect children against trafficking, abuse, exploitation

249 SHARES Share Tweet

In its continuing efforts to fulfill its mandate to promote and protect the rights of the vulnerable sectors, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), together with partner agencies, recently conducted an orientation on the new laws protecting Filipino children.

The orientation was aimed at cascading the salient features of the new laws, including its implementing rules and regulations (IRR), research, new and emerging trends, good practices, and strategies to address trafficking in Persons (TIP), Violence Against Women and their Children (VAWC), and Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC).

The new laws include the IRR of Republic Act (RA) No. 11862 or the Expanded Anti-TIP Act of 2022, RA No. 11930 or the Anti-OSAEC and Anti-CSAEM, and the proposed amendments on RA No. 9262 or the Anti-VAWC.

The DSWD was joined by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), the Inter-Agency Council on Violence Against Women and their Children (IACVAWC), and the newly-established National Coordinating Center Against Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM) during the orientation.

In her opening message, DSWD Assistant Secretary for Statutory Program Elaine F. Fallarcuna said that the activity is a step to the realization of the vision of the inter-agencies and committees protecting the rights of every child.

“The DSWD, as the chair of IACVAWC, vows to continue promoting and protecting the welfare of the most vulnerable sectors of society against trafficking, abuse, and exploitation,” said Asst. Secretary Fallarcuna, second alternate Chair of DSWD to the IACVAWC and IACAT.

IACAT Officer-in-Charge Executive Director, Atty. Wendell P. Bendoval expressed his gratitude to all the regional counterparts for their tireless efforts in assisting victim-survivors of trafficking in persons.

“I am happy to announce that just recently the Philippines has been ranked as Tier 1 for the 8th consecutive year and this will not be possible without your efforts,” OIC Executive Director Bendoval said.

NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM OIC Executive Director, Atty. Margarita Lourdes F. Magsaysay highlighted that the issues of TIP, VAWC, and OSAEC are deeply concerning and require comprehensive approaches for effective prevention, protection, and rehabilitation.

“The introduction of new laws to the regional-led secretariat signifies a significant step forward in addressing these grave violations of human rights. We are strengthening the foundation for robust enforcement and support mechanisms at the local level,” Atty. Magsaysay pointed out.

Atty. Kristine Rosary E. Yuzon-Chaves, Executive Director of the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) delivered her message of support during the orientation.

“PCW as the IACVAWC Secretariat and member of other inter-agency councils is taking steps to improve coordination between the national agencies and local counterparts. One way to do so is to be more responsive and proactive in providing technical assistance and support to the RCAT-VAWCs in their activities,” the PCW executive director said.