DSWD creates Strategic Communications group to strengthen public awareness on programs, advocacies

In its continuing efforts to provide a more comprehensive, targeted, and clear information to its clients and beneficiaries, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian has approved the creation of a Strategic Communications (SC) group through an administrative order released on August 16.

Under A.O. No. 8, Secretary Gatchalian said the SC shall be responsible in formulating and implementing the primary messaging of the Secretary on various issues that concern DSWD, including the major programs of the Department.

“The SC shall also be in-charge in providing immediate and effective responses and resolution of complaints, issues, concerns, and inquiries received from internal and external stakeholders and the general public using an online monitoring system,” the DSWD chief said.

“Further, they shall promote efficient and effective public relations between the Department and other external media networks, programs, and personalities,” Secretary Gatchalian added.

The DSWD chief further ordered the rebranding of the Social Marketing Service (SMS) into the Digital Media Service (DMS) and the former ad hoc Agency Operations Center into the Agency Operations Service. A third office under the Strategic Communications group is the newly-created Traditional Media Service (TMS).

The Strategic Communications group will be directly under the Office of the Secretary and will be headed by Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, who is the concurrent DSWD spokesperson.

Heading the three services under the StratComm group are Director IV Dianne Joie Ruiz, Digital Media Service; Director IV Clarissa Lara Duran, Agency Operations Service; and Director IV Aldrine Fermin, Traditional Media Service.

“All offices are directed to provide assistance to ensure the smooth implementation of these directives. The Financial Management Service (FMS), Administrative Service (AS), and Human Resources Management and Development Service (HRMDS) are further directed to provide technical assistance in budget management, office space rationalization, and personnel augmentation necessary to implement the mandate of the Strategic Communications,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief added: “The SC is required within thirty (30) days from the effectivity of this issuance to submit to the Office of the Secretary the Key Results Areas of offices/divisions and other organizational sub-units under their cluster for approval.”

Under the approved StratComm structure, the Digital Media Service (DMS) will have three offices: the Public Affairs and Advocacy Division (PAAD), the Media Production Division (MPD), and the Social Media Division (SMD).

The DMS will provide strategic and unified communications through digital technologies and create materials to increase the awareness of the public of the different programs and services for the poor and vulnerable sectors.

The Communications Development and Research Division (CDRD), which was formerly under the DMS, will now be under the Traditional Media Service (TMS) along with the Tri-Media Operations Division (TOD), and the Livestream Operations Division (LOD).

The TMS is the one responsible for the development of communication plans and policies for the DSWD’s projects and campaigns as well as the promotion of the flagships program of the Department.

The Agency Operations Service (AOS) will have two offices under its supervision: the Grievance Management Division (GMD) and the Events Planning and Management Division (EPMD).

The AOS will ensure the strategic dissemination of information about the projects and initiatives of the Department through operating effective and responsive grievance mechanisms to address the concerns and inquiries of its stakeholders.

“The StratComm will be the official communications arm of the DSWD that is responsible for formulating and implementing the messaging of the programs and services of the agency to properly and effectively deliver it to our clientele,” Asst. Sec. Lopez said.

Asst. Sec. Lopez added that the StratComm will also promote efficient public relations between the department and external media networks, programs, and personalities.

Through the creation of the Strategic Communications group, Asst. Sec Lopez said “the Department will continue its legacy of caring and compassionate service with the brand ‘Bawat Buhay Mahalaga sa DSWD’ as the core principle of every DSWD employee.”