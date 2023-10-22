DSWD, CWC launch MAKABATA Helpline 1383 to promote children’s rights, welfare

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) joins its attached agency, the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC), in the launching of the MAKABATA Helpline 1383 on Saturday (October 21) at the Meralco, Multi-Purpose Hall in Ortigas, Pasig City.

Representing DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian in the event is Asst. Secretary for International Affairs, Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASAs) Atty. Elaine F. Fallarcuna who encouraged the public to be one with the government in protecting the rights of the vulnerable sectors, especially the children, to provide them with a caring atmosphere – free from any form of abuse and exploitation and an environment that allows them to realize their full potential and ability to contribute, in their own little ways, to nation building.

The CWC – MAKABATA Helpline 1383 will be the primary hotline that will cater to all children’s concerns, encompassing all kinds of child’s rights violation.