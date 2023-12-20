DSWD Davao Region field office delivers food packs to 4 LGUs in Davao Oriental

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Despite the weakening of Tropical Storm Kabayan, personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-11 (Davao Region) deliver family food packs (FFPs) to four local government units (LGUs) in Davao Oriental on Tuesday (December 19) as part of its disaster response efforts.

Among the LGUs assisted by the DSWD are the province of Davao Oriental with 2,000 FFPs, Mati City with 1,000, Manay town with 2,000 and the municipality of Caraga with 6,210.

The FFPs can be immediately withdrawn to support their relief operations and also of the nearby LGUs.