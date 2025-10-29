DSWD delivers 2,500 food packs for displaced residents in Tipo-Tipo conflict

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has delivered 2,500 family food packs (FFPs) in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan as immediate response to ease the situation of families affected by the gunfight between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) on Tuesday (October 28).

“Dumating na sa Isabela City, Basilan nitong Martes ang 2,500 family food packs mula sa DSWD bilang paunang tulong para sa mga pamilyang lumikas dahil sa tension sa Tipo-Tipo. Patuloy ang koordinasyon [natin] sa local na pamahalaan para sa karagdagang suporta at interbensyon,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said in his Facebook post on Wednesday (October 29).

The FFPs were delivered through “Roll on-Roll off” (RoRo) vessel as part of the commitment of DSWD Secretary Gatchalian to provide swift support to the affected families.

The moment news broke out about the tension, the DSWD chief instantly contacted DSWD Field Office 9 (FO)-Zamboanga Peninsula to be on full alert as FFPs and other non-food items (NFIs) were being prepared for transportation.

“Tell the mayor of Tipo-Tipo and the governor of Basilan that the DSWD is ready to help them in case there are internally-displaced persons. Keep me updated,” DSWD chief said in his text message to FO-9 Regional Director Riduan Hadjimuddin on Tuesday at the height of the tension.

In a report to Secretary Gatchalian, Undersecretary Alan Tanjusay of the Peace and Development Group (PDG) said that all 14 social workers who were conducting cash-for-work in Isabela, Basilan when the fighting ensued are all safe.

The Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) of Tipo-Tipo also reported around 1,400 families or 7,000 individuals have evacuated and immediately assisted by the local government unit (LGU) together with DSWD FO-9.

The DSWD in Zamboanga Peninsula continues to coordinate with the LGU of Tipo-Tipo to determine other assistance needed and to ensure the swift delivery, as the need arises. (KI)