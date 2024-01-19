DSWD, DENR, Surigao del Norte LGU discuss plans for Socorro group resettlement

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga meet with Surigao del Norte Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers on Friday (January 19) to discuss the proposed plans for the resettlement and relocation of members of the Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc. (SBSI).

The DSWD is tasked to ensure the welfare of the migrant settlers and tenured settlers as part of the relocation.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian in the meeting are DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina H. Romualdez and Undersecretary for International Affairs, and Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASAs) Emmeline Aglipay-Villar.

Accompanying Secretary Yulo-Loyzaga are Undersecretary for Field Operations-Mindanao Joselin Marcus E. Fragada; Undersecretary for Special Concerns and Legislative Affairs Atty. Ignatius Loyola A. Rodriguez; and DENR Caraga Regional Executive Director Nonito M. Tamayo.

Also present in the meeting are DSWD Asst. Secretary for Community Engagement Ulysses Aguilar, Asst. Sec. for International Affairs, and Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASAs) Elaine F. Fallarcuna, Asst. Sec. for Regional Operations Paul D. Ledesma, Asst. Sec. for Statutory Programs Ada A. Colico, and Kapitbisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) National Program Manager Director Bernadette Mapue-Joaquin .

Gawad Kalinga Chairman Jose Luis Oquinena is also in the meeting.