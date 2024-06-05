DSWD deploys psychosocial responders to assist children-evacuees in Negros Occidental

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-6 (Western Visayas) provide psychosocial intervention on Tuesday (June 4) to children and youth-evacuees of the Mt. Kanlaon eruption. They are currently taking temporary shelter at the evacuation center in La Castellana Elementary School.

Jointly conducted by the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4ps) case managers and staff from the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), together with the La Castellana Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), the psychosocial activity is part of the social protection services of the DSWD to ensure the well-being of the affected individuals.

Aside from being the Vice-Chair of the Disaster Response Cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the DSWD is also the lead agency of the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster of the council.