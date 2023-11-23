DSWD deploys psychosocial responders to assist quake-hit individuals

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) deployed on Wednesday (Nov. 23) more than 20 social workers to address the emotional toll of the recent 6.8 magnitude Mindanao earthquake.

More than 80 personnel of the Golden State College in General Santos City were provided with psychosocial intervention through stress debriefing sessions carried out by DSWD social workers.

“This initiative underscores that not all disasters can be addressed solely by providing food packs,” Naira Aratuc, Chief of the Disaster Response Management Division of the DSWD SOCCSKSARGEN regional office pointed out.

The provision of psychosocial aid is part of the Critical Incident and Stress Debriefing (CISD) program, a crisis intervention strategy designed to mitigate the traumatic impact of disasters on individuals.

According to the head of the response team, the focus of the debriefing sessions was to help the victims cope effectively by providing them with the necessary tools to navigate the emotional aftermath of the earthquake.

“The agency also prioritizes the mental and psychological well-being of the victims affected by the earthquake,” Aratuc emphasized.

The DSWD remains committed to its mission of not only addressing the immediate needs of disaster-affected communities but also ensuring the long-term resilience and well-being of individuals who have experienced trauma.