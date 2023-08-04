DSWD disburses P33.5M in cash-for-work payouts for flood-affected families in Northern Mindanao

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office X (Northern Mindanao) has handed out a total of P33, 577,740 million in cash-for-work (CFW) aid to workers who lost their source of income following the floods brought about by the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

On Thursday (August 3), a total of 5,922 beneficiaries, mostly farmers, each received P5,670 as provision for 14 days or P405 per day to cover their essential needs while waiting to recover from the economic impact of the disaster.

The waist-deep floods brought about by heavy rains from the ITCZ washed out crops and farm animals, severely affecting farmers in the region.

Heavy rains brought about by the ITCZ hit several parts of Northern Mindanao such as Bukidnon and Maguindanao.

Local authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage on infrastructure and agricultural properties.

The DSWD regional office is set to conduct more CFW payouts in the coming weeks to aid Mindanaoans who are in need of government assistance.