DSWD disburses Php500M in grants for Tara, Basa! college tutors, youth development workers

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian has proudly announced that nearly Php500 million worth of grants had been distributed to youth beneficiaries of the Tara Basa! Tutoring Program.

“Natapos na ang ating malawakang payout kung saan almost Php500 million pesos worth of grants o tulong pinansyal ang naipamahagi sa ating mga tumulong maging matagumpay ang Tara, Basa! program natin,” DSWD Secretary Gatchalian said in his Facebook post on Monday (November 3).

The Tara Basa! Tutoring Program aims to provide college students from government-run universities and city colleges with part-time employment opportunities as they help young learners improve their reading skills.

The DSWD successfully completed the nationwide pay-out with more than Php236.2 million for cash-for-work (CFW) and cash-for-training (CFT) assistance for Youth Development Workers (YDWs) and college tutors, and over Php238.3 million in CFW support for parents or guardians.

The payout benefited 5,867 YDWs and 11,955 tutors nationwide. The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the highest number of beneficiaries, with 1,753 YDWs and 3,526 tutors taking part in the program.

A total of 55,927 learners also participated in the Tara Basa! Tutoring Program this year, gaining additional support in enhancing their literacy skills.

Secretary Gatchalian expressed his appreciation to all YDWs and tutors who devoted their time and effort to shaping a brighter future for the next generation.

“Makakaasa kayo na next year uulitin natin ang programa na ‘to para marami pa tayong mga kabataan na matulungan. Sisiguraduhin namin na mas mapapabilis pa natin itong proseso ng payout para matanggap ninyo agad ang inyong mga grants na pinaghirapan,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

Launched in August 2023, the Tara Basa! Program is a reformatted educational assistance initiative that promotes a holistic learning environment by engaging college students to be part of the #KabataansaBagongPilipinas through their service as Youth Development Workers and Tutors.

Contributory to the Sustainable Development Goals No. 1 (No Poverty) and 4 (Quality Education), it has since become one of the flagship programs of the national government through Executive Order No. 76, reflecting the administration’s strong commitment to addressing literacy challenges and empowering young minds.

The Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program underscores the belief that every Filipino child deserves an equal opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed, regardless of background. (KB)