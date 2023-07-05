DSWD distributes food packs to economically-affected families around Mayon

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol Regional Office provided family food packs (FFPs) to economically displaced families in Camalig, Albay on Wednesday (July 5).

The recipients were those residing within the 7-8 kilometer danger zones but whose farms with high value crops are within the 5-6 km permanent danger zone. Some of the displaced residents were laborers of quarry operators along the restricted areas around Mayon Volcano.

On Tuesday (June 4), the DSWD Field Office V, together with the local government unit (LGU) of Camalig town, distributed family food packs to 812 economically-affected families in Barangay Anoling.

Also on Wedneday (June 5), family food packs were given to 622 economically-displaced families in Barangay Quirangay in Camalig town.

This initiative was undertaken based on the directives of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchlian that economically displaced families even outside evacuation centers should receive assistance from DSWD.

The affected families are predominantly small-time farmers who are currently prohibited from pursuing their livelihoods due to the threat posed by the volcanic activity of Mayon.