DSWD distributes over P909 million emergency cash aid to disaster-hit families in Davao, Caraga regions

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already extended more than Php909 million worth of Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) assistance to families affected by weather disturbances in Davao Region and Caraga, an agency official said on Thursday (April 4).

According to Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, some 57,696 beneficiaries from Davao del Norte that were affected by a shear line in January received Php574,652,160.

Aside from cash assistance, the agency’s co-spokesperson said 205,726 family food packs (FFPs) and 756 non-food items were also provided to the affected families of the said weather disturbance in Bicol Region, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao Region, and Caraga Region.

Meanwhile, the effects of a trough of a low-pressure area brought flooding in several provinces in Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on January 29.

The DSWD was able to extend over Php702 million worth of humanitarian assistance to the affected population, including ECT assistance worth Php335,300,796 to 38,257 beneficiaries in Davao Oriental and Agusan del Sur.

“The DSWD, through its concerned field offices, have been consistent in coordinating with local government units to ensure the immediate recovery and rehabilitation of disaster-hit families in Caraga and Davao region,” said Asst. Sec. Dumlao.

The ECT is an adaptive strategy for bridging the gaps between immediate disaster relief, humanitarian response, and early recovery support through outright cash aid for disaster-affected families in areas under a state of calamity.

“The Department pledges to continue to ensure that the affected citizens will receive sufficient assistance as they go back to their normal lives,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao said.