DSWD distributes Php95M in AICS to 37k clients in Bagong Pilipinas service caravan kick-off

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distributed a total of Php 95,614,400 to 37,386 clients under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) during the Bagong Pilipinas service caravan kick-off in four provinces over the weekend.

The 37,386 AICS beneficiaries were part of the 322,689 beneficiaries registered in the portal of the “Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair” (BPSF) during the September 23-24 kick-off in Ilocos Norte, Camarines Sur, Leyte and Davao de Oro.

In her report to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Assistant Secretary Ada Colico of the Statutory Programs under Operations Group said Ilocos Norte posted the highest number of AICS clients with 23,456, followed by Camarines Sur with 6,132 clients; Davao de Oro with 4,128; and Leyte with 3,670.

Of the total Php 95.614 million in AICS, Ilocos Norte beneficiaries got the lion share at Php 69.549 million; Camarines Sur at Php 12,264,000; Leyte at Php 7.220 million; and Davao de Oro at Php 6.581 million.

“The Bagong Pilipinas caravan is the country’s biggest service caravan aimed at providing major government services to less fortunate Filipinos in various communities across the country,” Secretary Rex Gatchalian said on Monday (September 25).

The DSWD chief said the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will bring the Bagong Pilipinas service caravan to all 82 provinces in the Philippines following the resounding success of its launching over the weekend.

“With the success of the launching of the BPSF on Saturday, the organizers have decided to stretch some of the programs from the original two-day event as it attracted more than 300,000 beneficiaries nationwide,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

President Marcos said that the BPSF is only one of the first initiatives of his administration to give hope for a new beginning for the Filipino people by providing them with all the services at the comfort of their provinces.

“Magkakahiwalay man ang ating mga isla, pinagbubuklod-buklod naman tayo ng isang diwa at isang pangarap: isang Bagong Pilipinas para sa Bagong Pilipino,” President Marcos said in his speech during the launching of the BPSF in Nabua, Camarines Sur.