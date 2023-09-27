DSWD distributes SLP-cash aid to sari-sari store owners in Bukidnon

277 SHARES Share Tweet

In its continuing efforts to assist small and micro rice retailers, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) starts distributing the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP)-cash aid to sari-sari stores in Bukidnon.

The DSWD Field Office Northern Mindanao (Field Office 10) on Tuesday (September 26) conducted the SLP payout to some 285 sari-sari store owners from Malaybalay City and the municipality of Kibawe, with each retailer receiving Php 15,000 worth of cash aid.

Payout activities in other municipalities are simultaneously being conducted by the DSWD Field Office 10 to expedite the cash aid distribution to more than 840 sari-sari store owners in the entire region, who were impacted by the price rice cap.

The ongoing distribution of cash assistance is part of the Marcos administration’s effort to assist small-business owners affected by Executive Order No 39, series of 2023, which provides for the ceiling on the price of well-milled and regular-milled rice.

The payout was held in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the concerned local government units (LGUs).