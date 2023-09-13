DSWD, DTI, DILG tackle ways to speed up distribution of SLP cash aid for micro rice retailers

471 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian presides over the meeting with representatives of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), represented by Undersecretary Carol Sanchez; and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), led by Undersecretary Marlo Iringan, on the continuing implementation of the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP)-Cash Assistance for Micro Rice Retailers on Wednesday (September 13) at the DSWD Central Office.

During the meeting, the three agencies tackled ways to operationalize the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr to also focus on the payout for micro-retailers who have missed their payout schedules as well as to sari-sari store owners selling rice who are on the list of the DTI based on the database of the Business Permit and Licensing Offices (BPLO) of local government units (LGUs).

To ensure the smooth implementation of the cash aid, the three agencies also agreed to concentrate on their respective roles in which the DTI will continue to produce the clean list; the DILG, in partnership with LGUs, will handle the logistics including information dissemination to beneficiaries on the payout dates; and the DSWD to continue conducting the payout activities.

The agencies also agreed that simultaneous nationwide payouts will be conducted from September 15 onwards with September 29 as the possible last day of SLP cash aid distribution.

The SLP-Cash Assistance for Micro Rice Retailers is the Marcos administration’s plan to cushion the effects of the imposition of price caps on regular and well-milled rice as mandated by Executive Order No. 39.