DSWD enhances ties with AICS service providers; 8M Pinoys avail of AICS in 1st 10 mos. of 2025

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has enhanced its collaboration with service providers under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program by signing a Memorandum of Agreement to provide timely and efficient medical aid to beneficiaries.

In his message, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian reported that almost 8 million Filipinos have been assisted by the AICS Program as of October this year, including more than 600,000 beneficiaries who received guarantee letters through strengthened partnerships with service providers.

For countless Filipino families, AICS has served as a lifeline, bringing hope, relief, and dignity during their most challenging times. Araw araw libo libong Pilipino ang nabibigyan ng pag-asa ng programang ito, at mas lalong dadami dahil sa inyo.” Secretary Gatchalian said during the MOA signing at the DSWD’s Central Office on Saturday (November 22).

Secretary Gatchalian has recognized the crucial role of service providers in expanding the reach of medical and social assistance under the AICS Program and commended the strengthened cooperation embodied in the MOA.

The DSWD chief, in his message, extended his appreciation to all partner institutions for opening their facilities, expanding their resources, and embracing the spirit of bayanihan to support communities in crisis.

“To our valued service providers, thank you for partnering with us through the memorandum of agreements that you will be signing today, for opening your institutions, and committing to serve with us in ensuring that medical and social assistance remains accessible to those who need it most,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

The service providers include hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostic centers, therapy and learning centers, medical implant and device distributors, prosthesis providers, and dialysis centers.

The MOA establishes standard procedures for processing payments and strengthens mutual obligations to ensure efficient, transparent, and accessible services for underprivileged, vulnerable, and marginalized Filipinos facing medical crises.

Asst. Secretary Ada Colico of the DSWD’s Protective Programs thanked the AICS partners for strengthening the network of care under the AICS Program.

The PSP asst. secretary highlighted the importance of collaboration in making essential health services more accessible to vulnerable sectors.

Director IV Edwin Morata of the DSWD’s Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) said the MOA outlined the mutual responsibilities, data privacy safeguards, and provisions that reinforce accountable, progressive, and people-centered service delivery.

Director III Lea Bangalan of the CIP praised the unified commitment to compassion-driven service, saying the MOA symbolizes a shared mission to reassure Filipino families of continued support during medical emergencies.

The ceremonial signing gathered the heads and representatives of partner hospitals, including Christ the King Medical Center-Unihealth Las Piñas, Dr. Cabuco Hospital, Dr. Fe Del Mundo Medical Center, Healthway Cancer Care Hospital, Metro Antipolo Hospital and Medical Center, National Children’s Hospital, Ospital ng Muntinlupa, and San Jose del Monte–Muzon Medical Center.

The event also brought together partner pharmacies, including Armour-Med Distributors, Clear-Bridge Medical Philippines, and Detoxicare Philippines, as well as Premiere Medical and Cardiovascular Laboratory, a partner diagnostic center.

The MOA signing included therapy and learning center partners Bless Learning Resources and Sparks Intervention and Tutorials, implant partner distributors Sinawal Medical Supplies and Trans-Medic Philippines, and medical device partner distributor Equilife Medical Equipment, Supplies, and Services.

Mediwalk Corporation completed the list of partners, with Luzon Renal Care as the designated dialysis center partner. (KI)