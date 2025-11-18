DSWD enrolls 300,000 more food-poor households in Walang Gutom Program

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has started enrolling 300,000 additional household beneficiaries into the Walang Gutom Program, a key anti-poverty initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration.

Undersecretary Edu Punay of the DSWD’s Innovation and Program Development Group (IPDG) announced that the new beneficiaries will complete the 600,000 target households for this year.

“Mula last year, tayo ay nakakapag-serve ng 300,000 household beneficiaries sa 10 regions at 22 provinces. Ini-announced nga ni Pangulo sa kanyang State of the Nation Address (SONA) na dadagdagan natin ito. Ngayon po ay nag-onboard na tayo ng additional 300,000 beneficiaries,” Undersecretary Punay said in an interview over DWAR Abante Radyo on Monday (November 17).

“Before the end of the year, 600,000 na po ang ating ise-serve sa programang ito—600,000 household beneficiaries sa 12 rehiyon at mas maraming probinsya na po,” the IPDG undersecretary said.

According Undersecretary Punay, the expansion was supported by the release of funds under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan agreement as part of the Reducing Food Insecurity and Undernutrition with Electronic Vouchers (REFUEL) Project.

“The funding provided by the national government in the General Appropriations Act amounted to Php1.9 billion. This is only sufficient to serve 50,000 beneficiaries for one year. Therefore, our economic managers strategized by negotiating and arranging a loan agreement with the ADB,” Undersecretary Punay explained to DWAR.

The DSWD’s REFUEL project is implemented in partnership with the ADB, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID). It aims to assist 750,000 households across 22 provinces.

“Ito po ay isang programa na nagbibigay ng food assistance sa pamamagitan ng food provision and food credits sa mga food poor families sa buong bansa, na talagang isa o dalawang beses lang kumakain sa isang araw,” the IPDG Undersecretary said.

The project will provide these households with Php3,000 each in monthly food credits, which can be used to purchase nutritious food items from DSWD-accredited stores.

Undersecretary Punay highlighted the positive outcomes of the Walang Gutom Program (WGP), referencing findings from the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

According to the SWS survey, the incidence of hunger among WGP beneficiaries decreased by 7.2 percent within a six-month period from October 2024 to March 2025.

“Mula mid last year hanggang early this year ay sinukat ng SWS ang Walang Gutom Program, limited though sa ating benepisyaryo sa 300,000 na beneficiaries namin. Base sa data ng SWS, bumaba po ang incidence ng involuntary hunger sa aming mga benepisyaryo mula 48.7 percent in October 2024 to 41 percent in March this year,” Undersecretary Punay said. (YADP)