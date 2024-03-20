DSWD exec attends 68th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for International Affairs Atty. Emmeline Aglipay Villar attends the 68th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women at the UN Headquarters in New York City, United States of America on Monday (March 18).

As the Philippine representative, Undersecretary Villar presented the Philippine government’s Statements on the priority theme of the session ‘Addressing the Achievement of Gender Equality and the Empowerment of All Women and Girls by Addressing Poverty and Strengthening Institutions and Financing with a Gender Perspective,’ as well as the theme on the ‘Launch of the Gender Action Plan to Support Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030.’

In the two Statements, Undersecretary Villar highlighted the Philippine government’s various social protection programs that contribute to the eradication of poverty among women and girls, as well as the social welfare and development programs that specifically push forth the empowerment of the Filipina. The DSWD official also shared the country’s notable disaster risk reduction efforts that are gender-responsive, showcasing the Philippines’ active role in acknowledging and integrating the aspect of gender.