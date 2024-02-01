DSWD exec consults Lanao del Sur leaders on development of Islamic-appropriate project

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Legislative Affairs Fatima Aliah Q. Dimaporo met with Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra last January 15 and with Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. and Mindanao State University (MSU) President Basari Dimakuta Mapupuno last January 16 to discuss the DSWD’s plan to develop a culturally appropriate program for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The DSWD intends to develop a program that aims to support the Torils and Madaris (Islamic schools) by addressing their unique challenges.

Undersecretary Dimaporo, accompanied by DSWD Field Office-10 (Northern Mindanao) Social Technology Unit Head, Atty. Edgar Requilme, went on field work and immersed in the different situations of Lanao del Sur Islamic Schools and conducted an inventory of possible Torils and Madaris for pilot implementation.

A four-day groundwork from January 15 to 19 was held in preparation for the crafting of the comprehensive project proposal for this initiative.