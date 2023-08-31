DSWD exec inspects Eastern Visayas Regional Resource Operations Center

249 SHARES Share Tweet

As part of the disaster preparedness efforts of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Assistant Secretary Marlon Alagao inspected the DSWD Regional Resource Operations Center (RROC) in Palo, Leyte on Wednesday (August 30).

Asst. Sec. Alagao checked on the logistics capacity and the status of the new additional facilities in the RROC in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas Region).

During the visit, Field Office – 8 Regional Director Grace Subong and FO-8 Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD) OIC-Division chief Lucia Balantad gave a briefing on the RROC warehouse capacity for family food packs (FFPs) and the status of prepositioned FFPs in the different local government units (LGUs), among others.