DSWD exec leads groundbreaking of project to ease effects of El Niño

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe leads the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Project LAWA at BINHI or Local Adaptation to Water Access and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished through cash-for-training and cash-for-work on Thursday (February 22) at Barangay Kalawakan, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan province.

Project LAWA at BINHI is a proactive intervention and sustainable solution to combat hunger, alleviate poverty, and decrease economic vulnerability of the communities by addressing food insecurity and water scarcity exacerbated by climate change and disasters.

Also present in the groundbreaking ceremony were World Food Programme – Philippines (WFP) Country Director a.i. Dipayan Bhattacharyya; local officials led by Bulacan 3rd District Representative Lorna Silverio; Norzagaray, Bulacan Mayor Ma. Elena Germar; and Bulacan Provincial Government Chief of Staff Atty. Nikki Coronel.

Representatives of partner- government agencies also joined the groundbreaking namely, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) Director Reynaldo Dingal, Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office III Assistant Regional Director Arthur Dayrit, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Central Luzon representative Christine De Leon, and IP Mandatory Representative to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Liberato Sembrano.

DSWD officials who attended the activity were Assistant Secretary for Community Engagement Ulysses Hermogenes Casimiro Aguilar, DSWD Field Office III Regional Director Venus Rebuldela, and Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for Special Projects Maria Isabel B. Lanada.