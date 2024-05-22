DSWD exec leads launch of 180-day feeding program in Lanao del Sur

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Asst. Secretary for Innovations Baldr Bringas on Tuesday (May 21) led the launching of the 180-day feeding program for children in Lanao del Sur province under the agency’s Bangsamoro Umpungan sa Nutrisyon (BangUN) Project 2024.

As part of the project, the DSWD Field Office-10 (Northern Mindanao) conducted the social preparatory phase in the two project sites in the towns of Madamba and Bocolod-Kalawi. These municipalities were identified as target areas due to their alarming rates of malnutrition.

Joining Asst. Secretary Bringas during the launch were DSWD Northern Mindanao Protective Services Division Chief Zosimo G. Butil, other field office staff, and representatives from the concerned provincial and municipal governments.

In his message, Asst. Secretary Bringas thanked the local government units (LGUs) of Madamba and Bacolod-Kalawi for their compassion and cooperation, which he said, inspired the DSWD in its mission of addressing the nutritional needs of children in the Bangsamoro region.

A partnership plaque was presented by DSWD officials to the partner-LGUs for their support to the project. Nutritious meals were also distributed during the ceremonial community feeding in the two municipalities.

BangUN seeks to address the high incidence of hunger and malnutrition among children in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).