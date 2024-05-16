DSWD exec leads PH delegation to extremist reintegration forum in Singapore

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Arnel Garcia leads the Philippine delegation to a forum aimed at understanding the reintegration process of violent extremists in their respective communities held in Singapore from May 14 to 15.

With the theme, “Conundrum of Reintegration: Understanding the Dynamics of Reintegration of Violent Extremists into Society”, the forum was participated in by prevention and countering violent extremism actors and experts from Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific.

During the session, Asst. Sec. Garcia delved into the Philippines’ whole-of-government and whole of nation reintegration plans, efforts, accomplishments and innovations for sustainable and inclusive peace and development. The DSWD official also presented the challenges and successful metrics in achieving efficacy in the country’s reintegration programs.

Various Philippine government agencies contributed to the presentation shared by Asst. Sec. Garcia at the forum to understand the dynamics of reintegrating violent extremists back into society. The DSWD official was accompanied by representatives from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).