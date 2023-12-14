DSWD exec leads provision of aid to Maguindanao combatants

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay leads the distribution of cash support package to the latest batch of more than 800 combatants in Parang, Maguindanao.

The government-funded cash provision is part of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Transformation Program designed by the government and the MNLF management committee to aid former combatants’ journey toward genuine and meaningful transformation.

The implementation of the transformation program was jointly supervised and implemented by the DSWD, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), and the MNLF management committee.

The program was earlier implemented for combatants in Lamitan, Basilan and Marawi City.

Usec. Tanjusay is joined by Assistant Secretary Arnel Garcia and DSWD Field Office (SOCCSKSARGEN) Regional Director Loreto Cabaya to ensure the smooth implementation of the payout activity.