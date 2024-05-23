DSWD exec shares initiatives for agency employees in Media Forum

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for General Administration and Support Services Group (GASSG) Edward Justine R. Orden shares the agency’s regularization efforts and wellness initiatives for DSWD employees during the Thursday Media Forum on May 23 at the Central Office’s New Press Center in Quezon City.

Among the initiatives mentioned by Usec. Orden were the re-opening of the gym, the renovation of the Central Office’s canteen and the upcoming coaching and review sessions for personnel who will take the Civil Service Examination.

The Thursday Media Forum is organized by the DSWD Strategic Communications Group and hosted by Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for Communications Raymond Robert Burgos and Traditional Media Service (TMS) Director Aldrine Fermin. It is live streamed over the DSWD Facebook account.