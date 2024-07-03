DSWD exec turns over shelter units to IP group in Zambo Sibugay town

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Alan Tanjusay leads the turnover of housing units and distribution of the Certificates of Ownership to 100 families belonging to the Sama-Bangingi community in Barangays Tigbucay and San Vicente in Tungawan town, Zamboanga Sibugay Peninsula on Tuesday (July 2).

The Sama-Bangingi community co-exists with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) who have entered into peace agreements with the government. The turnover of the housing units to the indigenous peoples’ group is part of the government’s efforts to drive peace and development programs in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA).

The units were constructed through the Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan’s (PAMANA) Modified Shelter Assistance Program (MSAP) which is jointly-implemented by the DSWD and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) in partnership with the Tungawan local government led by Mayor Carlnan Climaco and with support from the Office of Zamboanga Sibugay Peninsula Governor Ann Hofer.

DSWD Asst. Secretary for ISPSC Arnel Garcia and DSWD Field Office-9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) Regional Director Riduan Hadjimuddin witnessed the turnover ceremony.