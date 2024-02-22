DSWD exec underscores PH efforts to break cycle of poverty in UN conference

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez explains the Philippine government’s efforts to break the cycle of poverty through a whole-of-government approach at the 62nd Session of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) Commission for Social Development (CSocD62) at the UN Headquarters in New York City on February 5 to 14.

During the discussion, Usec. Romualdez highlighted the DSWD’s developmental programs such as the Kapitbisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) and the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) as among the efforts to address poverty in the country.