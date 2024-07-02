DSWD execs inspect shelter units for tribe members in Zambo del Norte

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive – Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay and Asst. Secretary Arnel Garcia inspect on Monday (July 1) the 200 housing units that will be turned over to members of the Subanen, Sama, and Kalibugan tribes in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

The tribe members are co-existing with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) groups. The housing units were constructed under the Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) local government unit-Led Modified Shelter Assistance Program (MSAP).

The DSWD executives also paid a courtesy visit to Sibuco Mayor Joel Ventura who donated the land and provided LGU- counterpart to come up with the quality shelter units.