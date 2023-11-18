DSWD execs join Seventh Asian and Pacific Population Conference

Two senior officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) joined the Philippine delegation to the Seventh Asian and Pacific Population Conference held on November 15 to 17 at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

Two senior officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) joined the Philippine delegation to the Seventh Asian and Pacific Population Conference held on November 15 to 17 at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The DSWD, which served as co-head of the Philippine delegation in the conference, was represented by Undersecretary for Policy and Plans Group Atty. Adonis P. Sulit and Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina H. Romualdez.

During the assembly, Usec. Sulit highlighted the efforts of the Philippine government, through the DSWD and other social protection agencies, in implementing development programs that contribute to dismantling the structural causes of inequalities and social exclusion.

For her part, Usec. Romualdez stressed that the Philippines actively espouses the importance and essential role of international partnerships and cooperation in advancing integrated population and development agenda insofar as they affect national socio-economic conditions particularly those related to human resource.

The Philippine delegation to the conference was headed by Commission on Population and Development Executive Director Undersecretary Lisa Grace Bersales.

The Seventh Asian and Pacific Population Conference was organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Asia and the Pacific.

The Conference is a statutory organ of UN ESCAP and convenes every ten years pursuant to ESCAP resolution 74 (XXIII) of April 17, 1967.