DSWD execs oversee first redemption day of new Food Stamp beneficiaries in Tondo

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Innovations Eduardo Punay and Assistant Secretary Baldr Bringas check on the first redemption day of the first batch of new beneficiaries included in the scale-up implementation of the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) in Tondo, Manila on Thursday (December 21).

Almost 800 beneficiaries will receive the Electronic Benefit Cards (EBT) that will be loaded with Php3000 food credits to enable them to purchase nutritious food items from the Kadiwa ng Pangulo stalls during the redemption day.

The FSP is a priority program of the Marcos administration that aims to address food insecurity by providing the beneficiaries with access to monetary-based assistance and invites them to become productive citizens through skills training and participation in government-organized job fairs.