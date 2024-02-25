DSWD execs, partners support launch of Digital Financial Literacy for 4Ps beneficiaries

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and partner-agencies attended the orientation for the pilot implementation of the 4Ps Digital Financial Literacy Program on Saturday (February 24) at the DSWD Central Office Auditorium in Quezon City.

Partners from Landbank of the Philippines (LBP), Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Foundation, Ayala Foundation, and mobile banking applications, GCash and Maya, were present to discuss digital financial services that the 4Ps beneficiaries can avail.

DSWD officials who attended the event were Undersecretary Adonis Sulit, Assistant Secretaries Marites Maristela, Gina Wenceslao and Julius Gorospe; Directors Gemma Gabuya, Wayne Belizar, Christian Regunay, and Monica Shayne Ann Purugganan; and DSWD Field Office National Capital Region (NCR) Assistant Regional Director Bienvenido Barbosa Jr.

Among the DSWD partners who showed their support to the event were Quezon City Social Services Development Department Officer-in-Charge Eileen Velasco, Maya Head of Public Affairs and Communications Nora Imelda Wilwayco, GCash Vice President for Regulatory and Strategic Compliance Atty. Franco Sarmiento, LBP Senior Vice President Delma Bandiola, BPI Trustee Cathy Santamaria, and Ayala Foundation President Tony Lambino II.