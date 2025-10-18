DSWD extends caring hands to frontliners in disaster ops

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to demonstrate compassion not only to families inside evacuation centers but also to the frontliners and “carers’ who tirelessly serve communities during disaster operations.

The Quick Response Team (QRT) of the DSWD’s Field Office 7 – Central Visayas prepared “QRT Care Kits” for the agency responders on the ground who are fondly referred to as “Angels in Red Vests.”

Each kit contains essential items and reminders to help maintain the frontliners’ well-being amid tight disaster response operations following the 6.9-magnitude temblor that rocked Northern Cebu last September 30.

“The responses of the DSWD are not only for civilians who were affected but also for carers who are tirelessly ensuring that aid immediately reaches those in need. Our frontliners give so much of themselves in service to others, and it is equally important that we look after their welfare and mental well-being,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said on Saturday (October 18).

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also DSWD spokesperson, said the Field Office (FO) 11 – Davao Region also places the same value on frontliners as its personnel conducted psychosocial first aid (PFA) sessions in the municipality of Manay in Davao Oriental.

This has reached Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) teachers who experienced fear and anxiety following the consecutive earthquakes in the province.

“The activity provided a safe space for teachers to share their experiences, process their emotions, and employ strategies for coping with stress and trauma,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

According to the DRMG official, these initiatives form part of the Department’s holistic approach to disaster response that recognizes the importance of both physical recovery and emotional healing.

“Recovery is not only about rebuilding homes or communities. It is also about helping people, especially our carers and educators, heal from within so they can continue to guide and nurture others,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Recognizing the importance of helping internally displaced persons (IDPs) cope with ‘disaster fatigue,’ no less than DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian has ordered the immediate conduct of PFA sessions.

“Kaya si mismong DSWD Secretary Gatchalian, as practitioner din po ng psychology, dahil nag aral din siya ng psychology bukod sa pagiging mayor niya, na alam niya ang karanasan sa baba, unang-unang direktiba niya, mag conduct ng psychosocial first aid sa ating mga kababayan. Kaya mapansin po ninyo, sa Bogo, ay may mga psychosocial sessions na ginagawa sa mga bata sa ating mga child friendly spaces at sa mga kababaihan naman sa ating mga women-friendly spaces,” Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB) Director Maria Isabel Lanada said in a media forum. (LSJ)